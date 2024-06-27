Privatization Plans Loom for Bhubaneswar International Airport

The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar is likely to be privatised soon, along with ten other airports in India. Efforts will focus on developing and augmenting these airports, prioritising those incurring losses. Bidding will be based on profit and loss, with companies required to manage both profitable and loss-making airports. BPIA, a profit-making airport with increasing air traffic, is reportedly being targeted by Adani Group. Privatisation is expected to improve infrastructure and management, although air travel costs may rise slightly. The final decision will be made in a cabinet meeting.