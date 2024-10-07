Private Bus Services in Western and Southern Odisha Suspended from 6 PM Today

Private bus services in Western and Southern Odisha will be suspended starting at 6 PM today for 24 hours due to a strike called by the owners’ associations. The strike opposes the operation of the LAccMi bus services, now renamed ‘Chief Minister’s Bus Service’, which were initiated by the previous government.

The bus owners argue that while the LAccMI service should continue, it should not be handed over to other states without discussions with Odisha’s private bus associations.

Discussions are scheduled between the union representatives and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena at 9 AM today to determine the next steps regarding the strike and potential resumption of bus services.