‘Prisons’/’persons detained therein’ is a “State List” subject as per Entry 4 of List II of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, says Ajay Kumar Mishra

New Delhi : ‘Prisons’/’persons detained therein’ is a “State List” subject as per Entry 4 of List II of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. Administration and management of prisons and inmates is the responsibility of respective State Governments. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been issuing various advisories and guidelines to the States and Union Territories (UTs) on varied aspects of prison administration from time to time. A Model Prison Manual 2016, which strives to serve as a benchmark that all States should emulate and seek guidance from has also been forwarded to all States and UTs for adoption in their jurisdictions. The Manual, inter-alia, provides detailed guidance on all aspects of prison and correctional administration. Prison Reforms is a continuous process. No specific proposal for undertaking any study about the condition of jails of the country is under consideration.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles prison statistics reported to it by the States and UTs and publishes the same in its annual publication “Prison Statistics India”. The latest published report is of the year 2020. Specific data about Board of Visitors is not maintained centrally.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.