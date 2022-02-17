PRIs elections for Jagatsinghpur block to hold on Friday 

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The polling to Zilla Parishad, Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti member, and ward member elections in Jagatsinghpur block will be held on Friday, campaigning by candidates have ended, civil and police administration have made elaborate arrangements to conduct the polls incident-free.

Political parties as BJD, BJP, and Congress including a few independents a total of 18 candidates have fielded in elections fray in 4 Zilla Parishad Zone. The Jagatsinghpur block consists of 1,21,130 voters, 30 Grama Panchayat’s,as many as 114 aspirants are contesting for the Sarapancha post, 98 candidates for Samiti member post, and 845 for ward member post.

487 booths have been erected for polling in different locations from them 62 booths have been recognized as sensitive, senior police officers and 3 magistrates have engaged to see the law and order situation while collector and superintendent of police will tour polling booths during elections. polling parties have started moving to election booths from Thursday , collector Parul Patwari is supervising all arrangements at SVM College here.

Apart from the electioneering process, all 4 ZP zones are all set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling BJD, Congress and BJP candidates, in the year 2017 ZP elections BJD had captured all 4 ZP constituencies by defeating rival Congress, BJP candidates had satisfied with the third position.[Ends]