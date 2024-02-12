Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Visits IIM Sambalpur Campus

Sambalpur, February 11th, 2024: Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, was in Sambalpur University to attend the National Economics Conference and during this he was also invited to visit IIM Sambalpur for quick campus tour followed by an interaction with faculty members. He was taken on campus tour showcasing various buildings such as administrative building, auditorium, academic block, sports complex and open-air theater, by Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur. The Director shared the core values of IIM Sambalpur, i.e. Innovation, Integrity, and Inclusion. He informed that IIM Sambalpur is focusing on five key initiatives of the Government of India: the New Education Policy, Make in India, Startup India, Digital India, and Women Empowerment. He also informed about the training programme run for the master weavers. Prof. Jaiswal also informed that IIM Sambalpur is the first institute among the other IIMs, which have the highest gender ratio in MBA admissions, as well as a 50-50 ratio in the faculty and staff. Prof. Jaiswal also shared a recent MOU signed with NSE and Soborne Business School of University of Paris, for the new course launched in Fintech.

Dr. Mishra emphasized the transformative potential of the PM Gati Shakti initiative by the Government of India. He emphasized that IIM Sambalpur could serve as a catalyst for the development of numerous projects and master plans, significantly contributing to the advancement of the economies of the state and the nation. He also expressed admiration for the infrastructure, stating, “It is an outstanding campus.” He further emphasized the potential of IIM Sambalpur as a hub for hosting significant conferences and events, particularly praised the administrative building, auditorium, and open-air theater. Dr. Mishra also underscored the government’s recognition of the strategic importance of IIM Sambalpur in driving economic growth and fostering innovation.

On the occasion, Dr. Mishra also interacted with faculty members and the students of IIM Sambalpur.