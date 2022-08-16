Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India unveils Manthan

New Delhi : The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India (GoI); entrusted with the vision to enable and empower all spheres of science and technology within the country, announced the launch of the Manthan platform, which aims to promote collaboration at scale between industry and the scientific research and development ecosystem to help meet India’s sustainability goals in alignment with the UN defined Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) charter. The launch commemorates India’s 75 years of independence – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and presents an opportunity to bring national and global communities closer to India’s technology revolution.

Led by the Office of PSA, Manthan can potentially change the landscape of science and technology-based social impact innovation and solutions in India. The platform will facilitate knowledge transfers and interactions through Information Exchange Sessions, Exhibitions, and Events to develop a framework for future science, innovation, and technology-led growth.

Powered by NSEIT, this platform will empower to scale up the interactions among stakeholders, facilitate research and innovation, and share challenges in various emerging technologies and scientific interventions, including those that make a Social Impact.

Sharing his views on the announcement, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India said, “The Government of India is committed to taking the country to the forefront of science and technological advancement for real-world applications. The launch of Manthan, a platform that promises to augment our efforts to build and nurture industry participation in R&D, is also a testimony of our commitment to the UN’s SDG goals. I take this opportunity to congratulate the co-funders, knowledge partners, industry officials, and my team who contributed to the development of this platform.”

“The Manthan Platform is unique and will provide the necessary fulcrum for transforming our nation through innovative ideas, inventive minds, and public-private-academia collaboration to achieve our sustainability goals. I wish to congratulate everyone who has been instrumental in birthing a tech platform for the tech-inspired,” said Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

“For a nation to prosper, a platform to Serve and Perform is essential. The Manthan Platform provides the necessary impetus to promote collaboration at scale between the demand side and supply side users, thereby helping ideas to thrive, technology to enhance communities, and deliver results that can catapult the nation towards many more glorious chapters,” said Dr. Sapna Poti, Director – Strategic Alliances, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

“Manthan has all the makings of becoming a global platform. I congratulate the vision outlined by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for Digital India and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and commend the Office of the PSA and its partners for building an ingenious and innovative platform, that is ready for the world,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Mr. Anantharaman Sreenivasan, MD & CEO, NSEIT, at the platform launch event, said, Manthan will help new concepts, science-led ideas, and new technology outcomes find swifter adoption across the country. “As a trusted knowledge and technology partner, we at NSEIT are thrilled to be associated with the Office of PSA and congratulate them on this prestigious initiative,” he added.