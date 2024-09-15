Prime Narendra Modi Minister will launch ‘SUBHADRA’ Scheme; Railway projects worth ₹2800 crores , NH projects worth ₹1000 crores

Bhubaneswar: Prime Narendra Modi Minister will launch ‘SUBHADRA’, under which all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs. 50,000/- over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000/- per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. On this historic occasion, Prime Minister would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation Railway Projects worth more than Rs. 2800 crores in Bhubaneswar. These Railway projects will enhance Railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway Projects worth more than Rs. 1000 crores.

Prime Minister will release the 1st instalment of assistance to nearly 13 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme. Prime Minister will hand over the keys of their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. He will also launch Awaas+ 2024 App, for survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Further, Prime Minister will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0