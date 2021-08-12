Prime Minister’s Shram Awards announced

New Delhi : The Government of India today announced the Prime Minister’s Shram Awards (PMSA) for the year 2018. These awards are to be awarded to 69 workers employed in the Departmental Undertakings & Public Sector Undertakings of the Central and State Governments and Private Sector Units employing 500 or more workers in recognition of their distinguished performance, innovative abilities, outstanding contribution in the field of productivity and exhibition of exceptional courage and presence of mind.

This year the Prime Minister’s Shram Awards are given in three categories namely Shram Bhushan Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs.1,00,000/- each, Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs. 60,000/- each and Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs.40,000/- each.

For the year 2018, four (4) nominations for the Shram Bhushan Awards, twelve (12) nominations for Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awards and seventeen (17) nominations for Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards have been selected. While the total number of Shram Awards conferred this year are thirty three (33), the number of workers receiving the Awards is sixty nine (69) as some of the awards have been shared by workers and/or teams of workers consisting of more than one worker. Out of the total awardees, forty nine (49) workers are from the public sector while twenty (20) workers are from the private sector. The awardees include eight (8) women workers. Details of the awardees are enclosed.

Details of Awardees

SHRAM BHUSHAN

Total number of Shram Bhushan Awards are four(4). It carries a cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- and a ‘Sanad’. Total number of Shram Bhushan Awardees are ten (10) for the year 2018 in respect of Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector. Names of awardees are as under:-

S. No. Name(s) of awardee(s) Name of organizaiton
1

 

 Shri M. Balamurugan

Artisan-II

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirapalli-14 (Tamil Nadu)
Shri M. Gurunathan

Deputy Engineer
2

 

 Shri Devaraja Sarangi

Senior Technician

 Steel Authority of India Ltd.(SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela – 769001

(Odisha)
Shri Tapas Kumar Jena

Assistant Roller
Shri Gopal Krushna Sahu

Senior Technician
Shri Subrat Kumar Jena

Assistant Roller
Shri Prafulla Kumar Patra

Assistant Roller
Shri Ranjan Kumar Das

Senior Technician
3 Shri Mukesh Kumar

Senior Associate

 Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur – 831001 (Jharkhand)
4 Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh

Senior Associate

 Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur – 831001 (Jharkhand)

 

 

SHRAM VIR/VEERANGANA

 

Total number of Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards are twelve (12). It carries a cash award of Rs. 60,000/- and a ‘Sanad’. Total number of Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awardees are twenty-one (21) including one (1) women worker for the year 2018. Names of awardees in respect of Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector are as under:-

 

S. No. Name(s) of awardee(s) Name of organizaiton
1.

 

 Shri Om Sharan Gupta

Artisan Grade – II

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403 (Uttarakhand)
2.

 

 Shri Sangram Kishor Swain

Assistant Roller

 Steel Authority of India Ltd.(SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela – 769011

(Odisha)
Shri Chandan Kumar Mazumdar

Senior Technician
Shri Pravas Chandra Behera

Senior Technician
Shri Raghunath Prasad Padhy

Assistant Roller
Shri Susanta Kumar Mishra

Assistant Roller
Smt. Chari Oram

Senior Semi-Skilled Worker
3. Shri A. Madhusudhan

Semi Skilled Worker

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirapalli-620014 (Tamil Nadu)
Shri M. Senthilkumar

Artisan – II (Worker)
Shri K. Balamurugan

Artisan – II (Worker)
4. Mohd. Iftekar Ahsan

Artisan Grade-I

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, (Uttarakhand)
Shri Jeevan Chander

Artisan Grade-I
Shri Jay Prakash Singh

Artisan Grade-II
5. Shri Mungara Dhana Raju

Artisan II (Worker Category)

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirappalli – 620014 (Tamil Nadu)
6. Shri Nawab Ali

Artisan Grade I

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, (Uttarakhand)
7. Shri Hitesh Kumar Patel

Senior Associate

 Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
8. Shri Manas Bhattacharya

Senior Associate

 Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
9. Shri Jitendra Kumar Singh

Foreman

 Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
10. Shri Brij Lal

Associate

 Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
11. Shri Dipak Kumar Singh

Foreman

 Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
12. Shri Chinmoy Bhattacharyya

Foreman

 Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001, (Jharkhand)

 

SHRAM SHREE/DEVI

Total number of Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards are seventeen(17). It carries a cash award of Rs. 40,000/- and a ‘Sanad’. Total number of Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awardees are thirty-eight (38) including seven (7) women workers. Names of Shram Shree/Shram Devi awardees in respect of Public Sector Undertakings and Private Sector are as under:-

S. No. Name(s) of awardee(s) Name of organizaiton
1.

 

 Smt. Khilanjali Temre

Senior Technician

 Steel Authority of India Ltd., (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Rail & Structural Mill, Mill Zone, Bhilai(Chhattisgarh)
Smt. Bloomy Sanyal

Senior Technician
Smt. Leena Warathe

Senior Technician
Smt. Smriti Singh

Senior Technician
Shri C. P. Pradeep

Senior Technician
Shri Chaitu Ram Dewangan

Senior Technician
2. Shri Korivi Ramesh

Artisan Grade – I

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), Ramachandrapuram, Hyderabad- 500032 (Telangana)
Shri Patluri Raja Sekhar

Artisan Gade – II
Shri Kotte Raju

Artisan Grade – II
3. Shri Raj Kumar Dhurandhar

Chargeman-cum-Master Technician

 Steel Authority of India Ltd., (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Steel Melting Shop-1, Bhilai, Durg (Chhattisgarh)
Shri E. Noe Das

Chargeman-cum-Senior Technician
Shri Manoj Kumar Meshram

Senior Technician
Shri Lalit Kumar

Senior Technician
Shri Bharat Lal Thakur

Senior Technician
Shri Arun Kumar

Senior Technician
Shri Baliram

Technician
4. Shri L.B. Singh

Assistant Engineer Grade-2 (Working Supervisor)

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.,(BHEL), P.O. Piplani, Bhopal – 462022 (Madhya Pradesh)
5. Shri Govind Prasad Vishwakarma

Deputy Engineer (Assistant Engineer Grade – 2 upto 24th June 17

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), P.O. Piplani, Bhopal – 462022 (Madhya Pradesh)
6. Shri Ravi.N

Artisan Grade II

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Electronics Division, Mysore road, Bangalore-560026 (Karnataka)
7. Shri Manoj Kumar Pradhan

Senior Technician

 Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela-769011(Odisha)
Shri Badal Kumarkar

Senior Technician/Operator
Shri Sujit Kumar Mishra

Senior Technician/Operator
8. Smt. Shobha N C

Executive Additional Engineer Grade – II

 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Electronics Division, Mysore road, Bangalore-560026(Karnataka)
9. Shri Faganlal Pawar

Chargeman-cum-Master Technician

 Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Rail & Structural Mill, Bhilai (Chhattisgarh)
Shri Chowa Ram Verma

Senior Technician (M)
Shri Ashok Kumar

Senior Operative(R/T)
10. Shri Birbal Ram Janghel

Assistant Foreman

 Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.,. Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
Shri Bharat Lal Dewangan

Assistant Foreman
Shri Rajkumar Sakulkar

Assistant Foreman
Shri Damodar Behera

Master Welder
Shri Ishwar Lal Verma

Master Technician
11. Shri Patel Rohitkumar Purusottambhai

Plant Operator

 Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Surat (Gujarat)
12. Smt. Y. Maheswary

Worker

 M/s KDHP Co. (P) Ltd., Munnar (Kerala)
13. Shri Chada Surender Reddy

Senior Technician Grade-II

 BrahoMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (Telangana)
14. Shri Poosa Ramu

Senior Technician Grade-II

 BrahoMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (Telangana)
15. Shri Rajendra Gohil

Senior Fitter

 Piramal Glass Pvt. Ltd., Surat (Gujarat)
16. Smt. Rajakumari

Worker

 M/s KDHP Co. Pvt Ltd., Munnar (Kerala)
17. Shri Prasant Kumar Mohanty

Senior Associate

 Tata Steel Ltd., Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)

 

