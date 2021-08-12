Prime Minister’s Shram Awards announced

New Delhi : The Government of India today announced the Prime Minister’s Shram Awards (PMSA) for the year 2018. These awards are to be awarded to 69 workers employed in the Departmental Undertakings & Public Sector Undertakings of the Central and State Governments and Private Sector Units employing 500 or more workers in recognition of their distinguished performance, innovative abilities, outstanding contribution in the field of productivity and exhibition of exceptional courage and presence of mind.

This year the Prime Minister’s Shram Awards are given in three categories namely Shram Bhushan Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs.1,00,000/- each, Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs. 60,000/- each and Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs.40,000/- each.

For the year 2018, four (4) nominations for the Shram Bhushan Awards, twelve (12) nominations for Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awards and seventeen (17) nominations for Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards have been selected. While the total number of Shram Awards conferred this year are thirty three (33), the number of workers receiving the Awards is sixty nine (69) as some of the awards have been shared by workers and/or teams of workers consisting of more than one worker. Out of the total awardees, forty nine (49) workers are from the public sector while twenty (20) workers are from the private sector. The awardees include eight (8) women workers. Details of the awardees are enclosed.

Details of Awardees

SHRAM BHUSHAN

Total number of Shram Bhushan Awards are four(4). It carries a cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- and a ‘Sanad’. Total number of Shram Bhushan Awardees are ten (10) for the year 2018 in respect of Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector. Names of awardees are as under:-

S. No. Name(s) of awardee(s) Name of organizaiton 1 Shri M. Balamurugan Artisan-II Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirapalli-14 (Tamil Nadu) Shri M. Gurunathan Deputy Engineer 2 Shri Devaraja Sarangi Senior Technician Steel Authority of India Ltd.(SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela – 769001 (Odisha) Shri Tapas Kumar Jena Assistant Roller Shri Gopal Krushna Sahu Senior Technician Shri Subrat Kumar Jena Assistant Roller Shri Prafulla Kumar Patra Assistant Roller Shri Ranjan Kumar Das Senior Technician 3 Shri Mukesh Kumar Senior Associate Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur – 831001 (Jharkhand) 4 Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh Senior Associate Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur – 831001 (Jharkhand)

SHRAM VIR/VEERANGANA

Total number of Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards are twelve (12). It carries a cash award of Rs. 60,000/- and a ‘Sanad’. Total number of Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awardees are twenty-one (21) including one (1) women worker for the year 2018. Names of awardees in respect of Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector are as under:-

S. No. Name(s) of awardee(s) Name of organizaiton 1. Shri Om Sharan Gupta Artisan Grade – II Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403 (Uttarakhand) 2. Shri Sangram Kishor Swain Assistant Roller Steel Authority of India Ltd.(SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela – 769011 (Odisha) Shri Chandan Kumar Mazumdar Senior Technician Shri Pravas Chandra Behera Senior Technician Shri Raghunath Prasad Padhy Assistant Roller Shri Susanta Kumar Mishra Assistant Roller Smt. Chari Oram Senior Semi-Skilled Worker 3. Shri A. Madhusudhan Semi Skilled Worker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirapalli-620014 (Tamil Nadu) Shri M. Senthilkumar Artisan – II (Worker) Shri K. Balamurugan Artisan – II (Worker) 4. Mohd. Iftekar Ahsan Artisan Grade-I Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, (Uttarakhand) Shri Jeevan Chander Artisan Grade-I Shri Jay Prakash Singh Artisan Grade-II 5. Shri Mungara Dhana Raju Artisan II (Worker Category) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirappalli – 620014 (Tamil Nadu) 6. Shri Nawab Ali Artisan Grade I Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, (Uttarakhand) 7. Shri Hitesh Kumar Patel Senior Associate Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand) 8. Shri Manas Bhattacharya Senior Associate Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand) 9. Shri Jitendra Kumar Singh Foreman Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand) 10. Shri Brij Lal Associate Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand) 11. Shri Dipak Kumar Singh Foreman Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand) 12. Shri Chinmoy Bhattacharyya Foreman Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001, (Jharkhand)

SHRAM SHREE/DEVI

Total number of Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards are seventeen(17). It carries a cash award of Rs. 40,000/- and a ‘Sanad’. Total number of Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awardees are thirty-eight (38) including seven (7) women workers. Names of Shram Shree/Shram Devi awardees in respect of Public Sector Undertakings and Private Sector are as under:-

S. No. Name(s) of awardee(s) Name of organizaiton 1. Smt. Khilanjali Temre Senior Technician Steel Authority of India Ltd., (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Rail & Structural Mill, Mill Zone, Bhilai(Chhattisgarh) Smt. Bloomy Sanyal Senior Technician Smt. Leena Warathe Senior Technician Smt. Smriti Singh Senior Technician Shri C. P. Pradeep Senior Technician Shri Chaitu Ram Dewangan Senior Technician 2. Shri Korivi Ramesh Artisan Grade – I Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), Ramachandrapuram, Hyderabad- 500032 (Telangana) Shri Patluri Raja Sekhar Artisan Gade – II Shri Kotte Raju Artisan Grade – II 3. Shri Raj Kumar Dhurandhar Chargeman-cum-Master Technician Steel Authority of India Ltd., (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Steel Melting Shop-1, Bhilai, Durg (Chhattisgarh) Shri E. Noe Das Chargeman-cum-Senior Technician Shri Manoj Kumar Meshram Senior Technician Shri Lalit Kumar Senior Technician Shri Bharat Lal Thakur Senior Technician Shri Arun Kumar Senior Technician Shri Baliram Technician 4. Shri L.B. Singh Assistant Engineer Grade-2 (Working Supervisor) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.,(BHEL), P.O. Piplani, Bhopal – 462022 (Madhya Pradesh) 5. Shri Govind Prasad Vishwakarma Deputy Engineer (Assistant Engineer Grade – 2 upto 24th June 17 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), P.O. Piplani, Bhopal – 462022 (Madhya Pradesh) 6. Shri Ravi.N Artisan Grade II Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Electronics Division, Mysore road, Bangalore-560026 (Karnataka) 7. Shri Manoj Kumar Pradhan Senior Technician Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela-769011(Odisha) Shri Badal Kumarkar Senior Technician/Operator Shri Sujit Kumar Mishra Senior Technician/Operator 8. Smt. Shobha N C Executive Additional Engineer Grade – II Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Electronics Division, Mysore road, Bangalore-560026(Karnataka) 9. Shri Faganlal Pawar Chargeman-cum-Master Technician Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Rail & Structural Mill, Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) Shri Chowa Ram Verma Senior Technician (M) Shri Ashok Kumar Senior Operative(R/T) 10. Shri Birbal Ram Janghel Assistant Foreman Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.,. Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Shri Bharat Lal Dewangan Assistant Foreman Shri Rajkumar Sakulkar Assistant Foreman Shri Damodar Behera Master Welder Shri Ishwar Lal Verma Master Technician 11. Shri Patel Rohitkumar Purusottambhai Plant Operator Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Surat (Gujarat) 12. Smt. Y. Maheswary Worker M/s KDHP Co. (P) Ltd., Munnar (Kerala) 13. Shri Chada Surender Reddy Senior Technician Grade-II BrahoMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (Telangana) 14. Shri Poosa Ramu Senior Technician Grade-II BrahoMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (Telangana) 15. Shri Rajendra Gohil Senior Fitter Piramal Glass Pvt. Ltd., Surat (Gujarat) 16. Smt. Rajakumari Worker M/s KDHP Co. Pvt Ltd., Munnar (Kerala) 17. Shri Prasant Kumar Mohanty Senior Associate Tata Steel Ltd., Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)