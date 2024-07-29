Prime Minister’s Scheme Provides Crucial Financial Assistance to MSMEs

Since inception of the Scheme in FY 2008-09, about 9.65 lakh new micro enterprises have been assisted across the country with total Margin Money (MM) subsidy of Rs. 25,263.32 crore and providing an estimated employment to 78.84 lakh persons.

The year wise financial assistance in terms of MM subsidy disbursed since inception till date (12.07.2024)is as follows:

Sr. No. Year No. of Units Assisted MM Subsidy (Rs. Cr) 1 FY2008-09 19,166 356.23 2 FY2009-10 40,918 762.44 3 FY2010-11 49,064 891.18 4 FY2011-12 55,135 1,057.84 5 FY2012-13 57,884 1,080.66 6 FY2013-14 50,493 1,076.44 7 FY2014-15 48,168 1,122.54 8 FY2015-16 44,340 1,020.06 9 FY2016-17 52,912 1,280.94 10 FY2017-18 48,398 1,312.40 11 FY2018-19 73,427 2,070.01 12 FY2019-20 66,653 1,950.82 13 FY2020-21 74,415 2,188.80 14 FY2021-22 103,219 2,977.66 15 FY2022-23 85,167 2,722.17 16 FY2023-24 89,118 3,093.88 17 FY2024-25 (till 12.07.2024) 7,444 299.25 Total 965,921 25,263.32

PMEGP aims at generating employment opportunities in rural and urban areas. Beneficiaries setting up their enterprises in rural areas are eligible for higher Margin Money subsidy, i.e., 25% for beneficiaries belonging to general category and 35% for beneficiaries belonging to special categories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, minorities, women, ex-servicemen, differently abled, transgenders, beneficiaries belonging to Northeastern Region, Hill and Border areas, and Aspirational Districts, as compared to 15% for General category and 25% for special categories for beneficiaries setting up their enterprise in urban areas. The employment generated through interventions under PMEGP during the last 5 years in rural and urban areas is given below:

Year Rural Urban No. of Units Assisted Est. Employment Generated Employment Generated (%) MM Subsidy (Rs. cr) No. of Units Assisted Est. Employment Generated Employment Generated (%) MM Subsidy (Rs. cr) FY 19-20 53,714 429,712 81% 1,695.71 12,939 103,512 19% 255.11 FY 20-21 60,682 485,456 82% 1,914.46 13,733 109,864 18% 274.34 FY 21-22 84,696 677,568 82% 2,585.86 18,523 148,184 18% 391.80 FY 22-23 68,470 547,760 80% 2,323.48 16,697 133,576 20% 398.69 FY23-24 68,939 551,512 77% 2,546.19 20,179 161,432 23% 547.68

Financial assistance in terms of Margin Money subsidy provided during the last 5 years has witnessed an increase of10%CAGR. State/UT-wise financial assistance in terms of Margin Money subsidy disbursed under PMEGP during the last 5 years is given below:

Rs. In Lakhs