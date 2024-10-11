Prime Ministers Modi and Shinawatra Hold First Bilateral Meeting at East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Vientiane on 11 October 2024. This was the first meeting between the two Prime Ministers.

Prime Minister congratulated the Thai Prime Minister on assuming office. She also extended greetings to PM on his historic third term in office. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. They also exchanged views on ways to forge closer cooperation in sub-regional, regional, and multilateral fora. In this context, they discussed strengthening regional cooperation through BIMSTEC.

India’s ties with Thailand are an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, which is marking a decade this year, and India’s Vision of the Indo-Pacific.