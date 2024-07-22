Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) Expands Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission, is implementing Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up of new micro units in the non-farm sector. It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/ rural and urban unemployed youth at their doorstep.The target and achievements under the scheme during last five years and current year is given below:

Financial Year Target Achievement Margin Money to be utilized. (Rs. Cr.) No. of Units to be assisted Margin money subsidy utilized (Rs Cr.) No. of units assisted 2019-20 2,396.44 79,236 1,950.82 66,653 2020-21 2,289.69 78,625 2,188.80 74,415 2021-22 2,850.00 92,666 2,977.66 1,03,219 2022-23 2,434.01 83,210 2,722.17 85,167 2023-24 2,650.01 80,120 3,093.88 89,118 2024-25* 2,250.00 79,478 299.25 7,444

* Data up to 12.07.2024 for FY2024-25

Since inception of the scheme from FY 2008-09, more than 9.65 lakh micro enterprises have been assisted across the country with a Margin Money (MM) subsidy of more than Rs. 25,263.33 Crore providing estimated employment to 78.84 lakh persons.

Estimated Employment generated under PMEGP schemeduring the last five years and current yearin Uttar Pradesh, especially in rural areas is given below:

Sr. No. Financial Year Units Assisted in Rural Areas Estimated Employment generated in Rural Areas No. of Units Assisted Estimated Employment generated 1 2019-20 5096 40768 6,120 48,960 2 2020-21 8241 65928 9,994 79,952 3 2021-22 10354 82832 12,594 100,752 4 2022-23 9660 77280 11,601 92,808 5 2023-24 9270 74160 11,689 93,512 6 2024-25* 1798 14384 1886 15088

* Data up to 12.07.2024 for FY2024-25

Under PMEGP, there is no specific target set for women entrepreneurs. However, women are considered under special categories under the scheme and are eligible for higher Margin Money subsidy and lower personal contribution. The details of women led units assisted under PMEGP from FY 2018-19 to FY 2024-25 (up to 12.07.2024) are given below:

Financial Year Women led Units Assisted 2019-20 24,720 2020-21 27,285 2021-22 39,158 2022-23 32,626 2023-24 36,806 2024-25* 3,067

* Data up to 12.07.2024 for FY2024-25

Additional steps being taken by the Government to make this scheme successful are given below: