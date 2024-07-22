Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) Expands Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission, is implementing Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up of new micro units in the non-farm sector. It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/ rural and urban unemployed youth at their doorstep.The target and achievements under the scheme during last five years and current year is given below:
|Financial Year
|Target
|Achievement
|Margin Money to be utilized.
(Rs. Cr.)
|No. of Units to be assisted
|Margin money subsidy utilized (Rs Cr.)
|No. of units assisted
|2019-20
|2,396.44
|79,236
|1,950.82
|66,653
|2020-21
|2,289.69
|78,625
|2,188.80
|74,415
|2021-22
|2,850.00
|92,666
|2,977.66
|1,03,219
|2022-23
|2,434.01
|83,210
|2,722.17
|85,167
|2023-24
|2,650.01
|80,120
|3,093.88
|89,118
|2024-25*
|2,250.00
|79,478
|299.25
|7,444
* Data up to 12.07.2024 for FY2024-25
Since inception of the scheme from FY 2008-09, more than 9.65 lakh micro enterprises have been assisted across the country with a Margin Money (MM) subsidy of more than Rs. 25,263.33 Crore providing estimated employment to 78.84 lakh persons.
Estimated Employment generated under PMEGP schemeduring the last five years and current yearin Uttar Pradesh, especially in rural areas is given below:
|Sr. No.
|Financial Year
|Units Assisted in Rural Areas
|Estimated Employment generated in Rural Areas
|No. of Units Assisted
|Estimated Employment generated
|1
|2019-20
|5096
|40768
|6,120
|48,960
|2
|2020-21
|8241
|65928
|9,994
|79,952
|3
|2021-22
|10354
|82832
|12,594
|100,752
|4
|2022-23
|9660
|77280
|11,601
|92,808
|5
|2023-24
|9270
|74160
|11,689
|93,512
|6
|2024-25*
|1798
|14384
|1886
|15088
* Data up to 12.07.2024 for FY2024-25
Under PMEGP, there is no specific target set for women entrepreneurs. However, women are considered under special categories under the scheme and are eligible for higher Margin Money subsidy and lower personal contribution. The details of women led units assisted under PMEGP from FY 2018-19 to FY 2024-25 (up to 12.07.2024) are given below:
|Financial Year
|Women led Units Assisted
|2019-20
|24,720
|2020-21
|27,285
|2021-22
|39,158
|2022-23
|32,626
|2023-24
|36,806
|2024-25*
|3,067
* Data up to 12.07.2024 for FY2024-25
Additional steps being taken by the Government to make this scheme successful are given below:
- Maximum project cost admissible has been enhanced from Rs. 25 Lakhs to Rs. 50 Lakhs for Manufacturing sector and from Rs. 10 Lakhs to Rs. 20 Lakhs for Service sector.
- Applicants from Aspirational districts and Transgenders have been included in Special Category.
- Industries related to Animal Husbandry like dairy, poultry, aquaculture, insects (bees, sericulture, etc.) have been allowed under the scheme.
- COVID years i.e., FY2020-21 and FY2021-22 have been exempted while considering profitability of existing PMEGP/ REGP/ MUDRA units applying for 2nd Loan under PMEGP.
- No mandatory EDP for project cost up to Rs.2 lakh and shorter period of training (up to 5 days) for projects up to Rs.5 lakh.
- Awareness camps, workshops and exhibitions at all levels are being organized for creating awareness about the scheme among the prospective entrepreneurs.
- Publicity of PMEGP scheme through print and electronic media.