Prime Minister to interact with beneficiaries of government schemes on 31st May, 2022 at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of about sixteen schemes and progammes spanning nine Ministries and Departments of the Government of India as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The national level event, named “Garib Kalyan Sammelan”, will be held at Shimla on 31st May, 2022 where the Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries from across the country through videoconferencing. Prime Minister will also release the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to more than Rs.21,000 crore. Simultaneously, events will also be organized at State Capitals, District Headquarters and KVK Centres. Under this series of events, the scheme beneficiaries will interact with Chief Ministers, Central and State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives.

The number of beneficiaries of many of these schemes runs in crores and in several cases in tens of crores and address the most pressing problems of poorest segments of population, including housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion etc. The interaction will explore the possibility of convergence and saturation of these schemes and give an opportunity to assess the citizens’ aspiration for India as it completes 100 years of independence in the year 2047. The Sammelan will be one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interaction spanning all districts, where Prime Minster will interact with beneficiaries about the impact that these schemes and programmes have had on their lives.

Under the two-stage programme, the State/District/KVK level function will start at 9.45 A.M. At about 11.00 A.M., these will get connected to the national level programme. The national event will be telecast live through Doordarshan in its national and regional channels. Provisions have also been made to webcast the national programme through MyGov for which people need to register themselves. It can also be viewed through other social media channels viz., YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.

It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living of citizens but will also enlighten the Government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind in the nation’s march to progress.