Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always given special importance to the celebrations of Gurupurab and with the same spirit, Union Home Ministry (MHA) made all arrangements for a smooth and comfortable journey for pilgrims

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given special importance to the celebrations of Gurupurab and with the same spirit, the Union Home Ministry made all arrangements for a smooth and comfortable journey for the pilgrims.

Under the directions of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs has facilitated the visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Nankana Sahib on the occasion of Gurupurab.

A total of 2,420 Indian Sikh pilgrims, under the banner of SGPC, DSGMC etc. departed for Pakistan to participate in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations 2022, through the Attari Road on 06th November, 2022.

The pilgrims were issued 10-day Pakistani Pilgrim Visa (from 06-15 November 2022) for Nankana Sahib, Sacha Sauda etc and travelled mainly under the banner of different Sikh Religious Organizations including SGPC, DSGMC, Haryana Yatri Sikh Jatha, Sukhmani Sahab Sewa Society, Haryana etc. The pilgrims are scheduled to return by 15 November 2022.

Following prominent leaders of various Sikh organisations formed part of the Gurupurab Jatha—

1. SGPC – Master Preet Singh Basair, EX SGPC Member Ajnala

2. DSGMC- Daljeet Singh, DSGMC Member

3. Haryana Yatri Sikh Jatha – Sharanjeet Singh Grover

4. Sikh Yatri Jammu – Shamsher Singh

5. Sukhmani Sahab Sewa Society, Haryana – Gurdeep Singh

6. Bhai Mardana Group (Ferozpur)- Sardar Sucha Singh.

Similarly, a total of 433 pilgrims from India visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, through ICP Dera Baba Nanak, Amritsar today to offer prayers on the ocassion of Gurupurab.

Pilgrims included 429 Indian nationals and 4 OCI cardholders.

All the pilgrims have returned after offering their prayers.