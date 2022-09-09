New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway.

The leaders discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, including initiatives to mobilise climate finance for renewable energy projects in developing countries. PM Modi emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable, timely and adequate climate finance for the developing world, and appreciated H.E. Store’s commitment to this cause.

The two leaders reviewed various ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives, including under the Task Force on Blue economy. They also expressed satisfaction at the increasing India-Norway collaboration in areas like green hydrogen, shipping, Science & Technology and education.