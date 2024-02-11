Prime Minister pays tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his Punya Tithi

New Delhi,11th February: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his Punya Tithi.

The Prime Minister said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya showed the way to take the nation forward while keeping culture and heritage in center which also an inspiration for creating Viksit India.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों की ओर से शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने भारतीय संस्कृति और विरासत को केंद्र में रखकर देश को आगे ले जाने का मार्ग दिखाया, जो विकसित भारत के निर्माण में भी प्रेरणास्रोत बना है।”