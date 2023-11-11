Prime Minister pays homage to Acharya JB Kripalani on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Acharya JB Kripalani on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“I pay homage to Acharya JB Kripalani on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected as a true beacon of India’s fight against colonialism. His tireless work to strengthen democracy and social equality has etched a permanent mark on our nation’s fabric. His life and work was always about upholding the values of liberty and justice.”