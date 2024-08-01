Prime Minister of Vietnam Calls on President Droupadi Murmu

The Prime Minister of Vietnam, H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 1, 2024).

Welcoming the Prime Minister of Vietnam to India, the President said that India-Vietnam relations are built on the firm foundation of close cultural and historical links, and are marked by mutual trust and understanding, and cooperation in international fora. She added that Vietnam is a crucial pillar of India’s Act East Policy, and an important partner for our Indo-Pacific Vision.

She was happy to note that our bilateral engagements have diversified across a wide range of areas of cooperation, from political exchanges to defence partnerships, trade, commerce and investment, development cooperation, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts.

Both leaders noted our shared Buddhist heritage and civilisational linkages, and expressed satisfaction at the collaborative efforts underway to restore heritage sites in Vietnam.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh would go a long way in further strengthening the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.