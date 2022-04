New Delhi: Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in India on a three-day visit.

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport of New Delhi, where he was warmly welcomed by H.E. Shri Ajay Bhatt, State Minister of Defence of India.

He will meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar on April 1 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on April 2, besides his other engagements