Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a congratulatory call from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, H.E. Benjamin Netanyahu, today on his re-election.

While thanking him for his warm wishes and deep affection for the people of India, Prime Minister noted his contribution towards strengthening of India-Israel ties over the years.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen India–Israel strategic partnership in all areas.

They agreed to remain in touch.