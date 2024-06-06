Prime Minister of Bhutan congratulates PM Modi

Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay called Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today and congratulated him on the victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Tobgay appreciated Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership in the last decade, and conveyed his warm wishes for his successful third term.

Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm felicitations. Prime Minister conveyed that India accords the highest priority to its exemplary partnership with Bhutan. Prime Minister reiterated Government of India’s firm commitment to further strengthening unique ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Bharat.

India-Bhutan partnership is characterized by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels and is reinforced by robust people to people linkages and close economic and development partnership.