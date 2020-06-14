Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets #Odisha people on the occasion of Raja festival.

“Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society. I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens,” tweets PM Narendra Modi.

Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society. I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Related

comments