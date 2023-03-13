“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of PPP model in ports has been a revolutionary step in making our ports globally competitive. This project will substantially enhance the cargo handling capacity of the Deendayal Port, which will ultimately benefit the trade from Gujarat, Northern and Western India.” : Sarbananda Sonowal

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop ‘Berth No.13 for Handling Multipurpose Clean Cargo including Container Cargo at Deendayal Port, Kandla,Gujarat on Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis under Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode. The project will be developed for an estimated cost of Rs.167.88 Crore. The development of this project by MoPSW is in line with the efforts to provide world class infrastructure and services to its stakeholders and to cater to the future requirements of the hinterland.

The proposed facility is planned for handling vessels up to 75,000 DWT or equivalent TEUs with Optimal Capacity of 4.20 MMTPA for Multipurpose Clean Cargo and 0.10 Million TEU (Twenty-foot equivalent unit) for Container Cargo.

This facility will be used for handling Multipurpose Clean Cargo, viz., Food grains, Sugar, Salt, Silica Clay, Ro-Ro Cargo, Timber Logs, Project Cargo including Container Cargo on PPP mode, by allotting the berth to the successful bidder on ‘as-is-where-is’ basis through DBFOT under PPP mode.

It is to be noted that, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as part of its commitment to the development of the Port Sector in the country has identified 74 projects worth Rs 57,000 crore under the Sagarmala programme in Gujarat.

Out of these, 15 projects worth Rs 9,000 crore have been completed; 33 projects worth more than Rs 25,000 crore are under implementation and 26 projects worth Rs 22,700 crore are under development. Central line ministries, major ports, state maritime board and other state agencies are jointly implementing these projects.