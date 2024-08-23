Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the President of Ukraine

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv today. Upon arrival at Maryinskyi Palace, Prime Minister was received by President Zelenskyy.

The two leaders discussed the whole gamut of bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Following the meeting, a Joint Statement was released.Click here to see.

The two leaders witnessed signing of four agreements. These include (i) Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Industry; (ii) MoU on Cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation; (iii) MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects; and (iv) Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028.