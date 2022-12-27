Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family injured in a car accident near Kadakola village in Mysuru district

New Delhi : In a tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family were injured after their car met with an accident near Kadakola village in Mysuru district of the state on Tuesday.

As per reports, Damodar Das, along with his family, was travelling from Bengaluru towards Bandipur, a tourist spot, by car. The driver lost control over the wheels and hit a road divider.

On being informed, Mysuru Police Superintendent Seema Latkar and others have rushed to the spot. A complaint has been registered at Mysuru South police station.