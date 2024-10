The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today wrote a post on LinkedIn sharing his thoughts on the significant achievement in India’s defence and aerospace journey as he inaugurated the C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara.

The post is titled ‘India’s Defence Revolution Takes Flight!’

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“My latest @LinkedIn post focuses on India’s recent strides in defence manufacturing. We are going to be adding even more momentum in this sector in the coming times.”