Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes LinkedIn post on creation of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today wrote a post on LinkedIn, elaborating on the advantages of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat.

The post is titled ‘Let’s focus on Tourism’.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Recently, the Union Cabinet took a very interesting decision – of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. Such a concept will create new opportunities in the world of culture and tourism. India invites more participation in the culture and tourism sectors.”