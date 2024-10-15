NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes LinkedIn post on creation of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today wrote a post on LinkedIn, elaborating on the advantages of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat.

The post is titled ‘Let’s focus on Tourism’.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Recently, the Union Cabinet took a very interesting decision – of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. Such a concept will create new opportunities in the world of culture and tourism. India invites more participation in the culture and tourism sectors.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.