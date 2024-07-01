Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes CA’s on Chartered Accountant’s Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today wished all Chartered Accountants on the occasion of Chartered Accountant’s day. Shri Modi emphasised that the expertise and strategic insights of CA’s are beneficial for businesses and individuals and contribute significantly to our economic growth and stability.

Shri Modi posted on X:

“Happy Chartered Accountants Day! CAs play a vital role in shaping our economic landscape. Their expertise and strategic insights are beneficial for businesses and individuals alike. They also contribute significantly to economic growth and stability. They are equally integral to our financial well-being. #CADay”