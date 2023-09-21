Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on 23rd September, 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on 23rd September, 2023. At around 1:30 PM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. At around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. He will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya built across Uttar Pradesh, during the programme.

International cricket stadium in Varanasi will be a step towards realising Prime Minister’s vision to develop modern world class sports infrastructure. The modern international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi will be developed in more than 30 acre area, at a cost of about Rs 450 crores. The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent shaped roof covers, trident shaped flood-lights, ghat steps based seating, Bilvipatra shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

With an aim to further enhance access to quality education, Sixteen Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya across Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 1115 crores, have been started exclusively for children of labourers, construction workers and orphans due to COVID-19 pandemic, with an aim to provide quality education and help in holistic development of Children. Each school is constructed in an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, sports ground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential flats for staff. These residential schools intend to eventually accommodate 1000 students each.

Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen the cultural vibrancy of Kashi has led to the conceptualization of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav. The Mahotsav witnessed the participation of more than 37,000 persons across 17 disciplines, who displayed their skills in singing, instrumental playing, nukkad natak, dancing etc. The meritorious participants will get a chance to showcase their cultural skills during the programme at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre.