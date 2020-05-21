Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha, WestBengal to assess #CycloneAmphan impact tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal to assess Cyclone Amphan impact tomorrow. PM Modi is likely to be in Bhubaneswar around 2 pm. He will take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2020

