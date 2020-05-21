Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha, WestBengal to assess #CycloneAmphan impact tomorrow

15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal to assess Cyclone Amphan impact tomorrow. PM Modi is likely to be in Bhubaneswar around 2 pm. He will take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR