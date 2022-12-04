Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day National office bearers’ meeting of BJP at Party Headquarters in New Delhi tomorrow. He will also address the party office bearers and provide guidance to them.

The BJP in a statement said that the Prime Minister will immediately leave for New Delhi to attend the party’s National office bearers meeting after casting his vote at Ahmedabad in Gujarat Assembly Polls tomorrow.

The meeting will be presided over by BJP President J P Nadda. In the meeting, future strategies of the party will be discussed along with reviewing of preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in some States next year.

Discussion will also take place from booth committees to various organizational acctivities of the party.