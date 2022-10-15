Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 2-day PM Kisan Samman Sammelan-2022 on 17th October in New Delhi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day event titled “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022” on 17th October 2022 at Mela Ground, IARI, Pusa, New Delhi. On this occasion, Shri Modi will release Rs. 16,000 Crores under the PM-KISAN flagship scheme as 12th instalment through Direct Benefit Transfer. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Agri Start-up Conclave and Exhibition. He will also inaugurate 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) of Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and will launch Bharat Urea Bags, India’s biggest move in fertilizers-One Nation One Fertilizer Scheme for Farmers.

Addressing a press conference today, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar informed that through “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022” Organized by his Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Modi will address crores of farmers, Agri Start-ups, Researchers, Policymakers, Bankers and other stakeholders. The event will bring farmers and Agri Start-ups on same platform. More than one crore farmers will virtually join this event. 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), 75 ICAR Institutes, 75 State Agricultural Universities, 600 PM Kisan Centres, 50,000 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 2 Lakh Community Service Centers (CSCs) will also attend the event virtually. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri. Bhagwanth Khuba and Ministers of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Kailash Choudhary and Ms Shobha Karandlaje will join the inaugural function.

Details of the event are as follows: Release of 12th Instalment of Rs. 16,000 Crores to beneficiary farmers under PM-KISAN

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the 12th instalment amount of Rs. 16,000 Crores to farmers under the PM-KISAN flagship scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a flagship scheme of Government of India, is an outcome of the continued commitment of Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi to initiate policy actions and implement public programs for an inclusive and productive agricultural sector. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister, on 24.02.2019. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000/- each, every four months. The benefit is transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer mode, using modern digital technology. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefit of more than Rs. 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN through 11 instalments. Of this, Rs 1.6 lakh Crore has been transferred during the COVID pandemic period. With the 12th instalment to be released by Prime Minister on 17.10.2022, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross well over Rs 2.16 lakh Crore.

Since the launch of this path breaking scheme, the scheme has crossed many milestones and has received accolades from several quarters for its scale, transparency and seamless transfer of funds directly to the accounts of eligible farmers. This scheme helped farmers of the country to manage their day-to-day expenses during the COVID pandemic.

Inauguration of Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. About 300 start-ups will showcase their innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest & Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture, Waste to Wealth, Mechanization for Small Farmers, Supply Chain Management & Argi-Logistic on the first day. Around 1500 start-ups will participate in the Sammelan. This platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers, FPO, Agri-expert, and Corporates etc. On 18th October, startups will share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in the technical sessions. Further, policymakers will explain the role of startups in the 5 trillion economy as well as the existing government schemes for promoting startup ecosystem.

To promote agri start-ups in the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW) initiated Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana – Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation” (RKVY-RAFTAAR). Partnership has been made with five knowledge organizations namely IARI, MANAGE, NIAM, AAU and US Dharwad, and 24 RABIs. The funding support is given up to Rs. 5 Lakh for pre-seed stage startups and Rs. 25 lakhs for seed stage startups. Besides, under RKVY RAFTAAR – more than 2500 agri- startups have been trained to address problems in the agriculture sector like small farm size, poor infrastructure, low use of farm technologies and best farming techniques, decrease of soil fertility due to over-fertilization and sustained pesticide use.

Launch of 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK)

Prime Minister will inaugurate 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) of Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. At present there are around 2.7 Lakh fertilizer retail shops in the country at village, sub-district/ sub-division/ taluk and district levels. They are company managed, co-operative shops or retailed to private dealers. The fertilizer retail shops will be converted into one stop shop in phased manner called as Pradanmantri Kisan Samrudhi Kendra (PMKSK) will cater to the needs of the farmers in the country and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilizers; awareness among farmers ; provide information regarding various Government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. In the pilot phase, at least one retail shop at each district level will be converted to model shop. It is proposed to covert 3, 30,499 retail fertiliser shops into PMKSK.

Launching Bharat Urea Bags – of One Nation One Fertilizer Scheme for Farmers

Prime Minister will also launch India’s biggest move in fertilizers One Nation One Fertilizer (ONOF). Government of India is making it mandatory for fertiliser companies to market their goods under the brand name “Bharat” to standardize fertiliser brands across the nation irrespective of the company that manufactures it. It may be “Bharat Urea, Bharat DAP, Bharat MOP, and Bharat NPK. Development of Single brand ‘Bharat” for all fertilizers will lead to reduce criss-cross movement of fertilizers leading to high freight subsidy. Prime Minister will be launching Bharat urea bags during the event.

Launch of Weekly Fertilizer International e-Magazine

Prime Minister will launch Indian Edge, an international weekly fertilizer e-magazine during the event. It will provide information on domestic & international fertilizer scenario including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability& consumption including Success stories of farmers.