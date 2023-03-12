Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation on Sunday, 12th Mar. The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.