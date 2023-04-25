Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes inauguration of National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts at IIT Madras

Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts (NTCPWC) at Discovery Campus of IIT, Madras.



NTCPWC was established under the ambitious Sagarmala program at a cost of ₹ 77 crore. The Role Model centre will provide solutions to challenges in the maritime sector through scientific support, education, applied research and technology transfer at the local, regional, national and international levels.



The Prime Minister replied:



“The NTCPWC at @iitmadras will strengthen the growth of India’s maritime sector.



