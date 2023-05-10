Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Shantivan Complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road, Rajasthan

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi visited the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road, Rajasthan today. He laid the foundation stone for a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and the extension of the Nursing College. The Prime Minister also witnessed a cultural performance on the occasion.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled getting the opportunity to visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris on numerous occasions and said a spiritual feeling emerges from within whenever he visits the place. He informed that it is the second time in the last few months that he got the opportunity to take part in programs related to Brahma Kumaris. Recalling the opportunity to inaugurate the Jal Jan Abhiyan in February this year, the Prime Minister emphasized his continuous affinity with the Brahma Kumaris organization and credited the blessing of Param Pita and the affection of Rajya Yogini Dadiji. The Prime Minister informed that the foundation stone of Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital has been laid down while the expansion work of Shivmani Old Age Home and Nursing College is also being carried out, and congratulated the Brahma Kumaris organization for this.



The Prime Minister said that in this epoch of Amrit Kaal, all the social and religious institutions have a big role to play. “This Amrit Kaal is Kartavya Kaal for every citizen of the country. This means that we should fulfill our responsibility completely”, the Prime Minister emphasized. This, he continued, should be accompanied by the expansion of our thinking and responsibilities in the interest of the society and country. He said Brahma Kumaris as an institution, work for strengthening moral values in the society. He also noted their contribution towards the promotion of science, education and social awareness. He also praised their intervention in the field of health and wellness.



“The nation is undergoing the transformation of health facilities”, said the Prime Minister elaborating on the role of Ayushman Bharat in spreading the feeling of access to medical treatment among the poor sections. It has opened the doors of not only the government but also the private hospitals for the poor citizens, he said. He informed that more than 4 crore poor patients have already availed of the benefits under the scheme helping them save 80 thousand crore rupees. Similarly, Jan Aushadhi Scheme saved about 20 thousand crore rupees of poor and middle-class patients. He requested units of Brahma Kumaris to spread awareness about the government schemes.



Underlining the unprecedented developments in the country to address the lack of doctors, nurses and medical staff in the country, the Prime Minister informed that one medical college has been inaugurated every month on average in the last 9 years. He pointed out that less than 150 medical colleges had been inaugurated in the decade before 2014 whereas, in the last 9 years, the government has inaugurated more than 350 medical colleges. Drawing comparisons before and after 2014, the Prime Minister noted that the country had roughly 50 thousand seats for MBBS every year whereas that number has gone up to more than 1 lakh today, while the number of Post Graduate seats has gone up to more than 65 thousand from roughly 30 thousand. “When intentions are clear and there is a sense of social service, then such resolutions are taken and also accomplished”, he added.



“The number of doctors produced in India in the next decade will be the same as the number of doctors produced in the last 7 decades after independence”, the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted the opportunities arising in the field of nursing. He informed that acceptance to more than 150 nursing colleges has been given in the country and more than 20 nursing colleges will come in Rajasthan itself which will also benefit the upcoming Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital



Touching upon the social, and educational role played by the religious and spiritual bodies in Indian society, the Prime Minister recalled the contribution of Brahma Kumaris in cases of natural calamities and his personal experience of witnessing the dedication of the institution for the service of humanity. He praised Brahma Kumaris for making issues like Jal Jeevan Mission and the deaddiction people’s movement.



The Prime Minister highlighted that the Brahma Kumari organization has always exceeded the expectations laid down by him and gave the example of the programs organized during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Yog Shivir being organized all over the world, Didi Janki becoming the ambassador of Swacch Bharat. He said that such actions by the Brahma Kumaris have multiplied his faith in the organization and thereby set a new bar of higher expectations.



The Prime Minister also touched upon Shree Anna and India’s push given to millets on the global scale. He emphasized that the nation is taking forward campaigns like natural farming, cleaning our rivers and conserving groundwater and said that these subjects are linked to the thousand years old cultures and traditions of the land. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister urged the Brahma Kumaris to take forward new topics related to nation-building in an innovative way. “The more cooperation you get in these efforts, the more the country will be served. By building a developed India, we will live up to the mantra of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ for the world”, the Prime Minister concluded.