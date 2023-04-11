Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges the youth to visit border villages

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi urged everyone, particularly the youth of India to visit border villages.

Shri Modi said that it would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there.



In a tweet thread tweeter handle of Amrit Mahotsav informed that under the Vibrant Villages Programme youth from Odisha is on a visit to Kibithoo & Tuting villages.



Vibrant Villages Programme is giving youngsters an opportunity to learn about the lifestyle, tribes, folk music & handicrafts of this northeast region and immerse themselves in its local flavours & natural beauty.



In reply to the tweet thread by Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“Must have been a memorable experience. I would urge others, particularly the youth of India, to visit border villages. It would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there.”



