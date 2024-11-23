Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges the Indian Diaspora to participate in Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today urged the Indian Diaspora and friends from other countries to participate in Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz. He remarked that the quiz deepens the connect between India and its diaspora worldwide and was also a wonderful way to rediscover our rich heritage and vibrant culture.

He posted a message on X:

“Strengthening the bond with our diaspora!

Urge Indian community abroad and friends from other countries to take part in the #BharatKoJaniye Quiz!

bkjquiz.com

This quiz deepens the connect between India and its diaspora worldwide. It’s also a wonderful way to rediscover our rich heritage and vibrant culture.

The winners will get an opportunity to experience the wonders of #IncredibleIndia.”