Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges 140 crore citizens to unite for ‘Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exuded belief that India will become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles if the 140 crore people of the country resolve and move together in one direction. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort this morning, Mr Modi said his government has brought many reforms, with the policy of Nation First. He said a lot of hard work is going on for Viksit Bharat, and suggestions are being taken from crores of people in the country. He was pleased to note that crores of citizens have given countless suggestions for ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’.

Prime Minister Modi said his government is committed to reforms not for praise or compulsions, but for strengthening the country. He pointed out that there is an advanced system in place in every sector, whether it is tourism, MSMEs, education, health, transport, agriculture or any other sector. He added that India wants to lead by bringing the world’s best practices forward. He opined that every sector requires modernisation, advancement and connectivity with technologies. He added that his government is getting new support due to its policies in all sectors.

Mr Modi pointed out that many reforms have been taken to strengthen the banking sector. He added that because of this, Indian banks have today made their place among the leading banks of the world. He noted that when banks are strong, the strength of the formal economy also increases.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that many reforms have been done in this sector. He noted that many startups are entering this sector. He added that Space sector is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. He said the government is focusing and giving strength to this sector with long-term planning.

Mr Modi emphasized that India, which was once a victim of terrorist attacks has now become bold and strong. He said every Indian is filled with pride when the country’s armed forces carry out surgical and air strikes.

Prime Minister termed it as unfortunate that after independence, people had to keep extending hands before the government to get help of any sort. He said his government has changed this model of governance and today, the government itself goes to the beneficiary. He pointed out that today, the government itself provides gas stoves, water, electricity and financial help to the people.

Mr Modi stated that in the last 10 years, 10 crore women joined women’s self-help groups and became financially independent. He said that when women become financially independent, they become part of the decision-making system in a household leading to social change. He stated that till now, 9 lakh crore rupees have been given to self-help groups in the country. He said his government has worked on women-led development.

Prime Minister also expressed concern at the rising cases of violence and crimes against women. He said the perpetrators should be punished and brought to book at the earliest. He observed that incidents of rapes are highlighted but the punishment meted out to the perpetrators is not highlighted in the media. He opined that punishments for criminals must be extensively publicized so that people become scared of committing such heinous crimes.