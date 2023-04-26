New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to take pride in the cultural heritage of the country and move forward for nation-building. Calling India a land of diversity, Mr Modi said it is the diversity that strengthens us as a nation.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam held at Somnath through Video Conferencing, Mr. Modi asked people to understand and live the diversity of the country. He said as the country is moving forward toward the Amrit Kal, there will be several challenges in the way which will try to divide the country. He said the need of the hour is to focus on confluence instead of conflicts.

Prime Minister said Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is not just the confluence of two regions, but it is a symbol of the shared heritage of two ancient cultures, and civilizations and the unity of the country.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Jharkhand C. P. Radhakrishnan, Union Ministers Parsottam Rupala, L Murugan, and Minakshi Lekhi participated in the concluding ceremony at Somnath. The ten-day-long cultural bonanza Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam was organized to celebrate the age-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Gujarat under the theme of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.