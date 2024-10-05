Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hand at the Nangara, a key musical instrument of the Banjara culture

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today tried his hand at the Nangara in Washim. He remarked that Nangara holds a very special place in the great Banjara culture.

In a video post on X, he wrote:

“In Washim, tried my hand at the Nangara, which has a very special place in the great Banjara culture. Our Government will make every possible effort to make this culture even more popular in the times to come.”

“वाशिममध्ये असताना महान बंजारा संस्कृतीत विशेष महत्व असलेला नंगारा वाजवण्याचा प्रयत्न केला. येणार्‍या काळात ही संस्कृती अधिकाधिक लोकप्रिय व्हावी यासाठी आमचे सरकार शक्य ते सर्व प्रयत्न करेल.”