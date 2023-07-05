Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit covering 4 states on 7-8th July & dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will undertake a visit covering four states on 7-8th July, 2023. He will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on 7th July. On 8th July, Prime Minister will visit Telangana and Rajasthan.



On 7th July, at around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Raipur. Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 2:30 PM, where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur, followed by flagging off of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur Railway Station. Thereafter, at around 5 PM, Prime Minister will reach Varanasi, where he will attend a public programme, where he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects.



On 8th July, at around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will reach Warangal, Telangana and attend a public programme where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects. Prime Minister will reach Bikaner at around 4:15 PM, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects in Rajasthan.



PM in Raipur



In a major push to infrastructure development, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around Rs. 6,400 crores. The projects that will be dedicated to the nation include the 33 km long 4-laning of Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway. Besides boosting tourism, the section is integral for the movement of raw goods, finished products of Steel plants near Jagdalpur and provides connectivity to iron ore rich areas. Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 53 km long 4-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of Bilaspur to Ambikapur section of NH-130. It will help improve connectivity of Chhattisgarh with Uttar Pradesh and will boost movement of coal by providing connectivity to coal mines in adjoining areas.



Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur – Visakhapatnam corridor. These include development of 43 km long six lane Jhanki-Sargi section on NH 130 CD; 57 km long six lane Sargi-Basanwahi section on NH 130 CD; and 25 km long six lane Basanwahi-Marangpuri section of NH-130 CD. A key component is a 6-Lane tunnel of 2.8 Km length with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies provided for unrestricted wildlife movement in Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area. These projects will provide better connectivity to rice mills in Dhamtari and bauxite rich areas in Kanker, and also benefit the handicrafts industry in Kondagaon. Overall, these projects will give a major thrust to socio-economic development of the region.



Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of 103 km long Raipur – Khariar Road Rail Line which has been completed at a cost of Rs. 750 Crores. It will ease transportation of coal, steel, fertilisers and other commodities from ports for industries in Chhattisgarh. He will also dedicate to the nation a 17 km long new railway line connecting Keoti – Antagarh. Developed at a cost of Rs. 290 crores, the new railway line will provide connectivity to Bhilai Steel Plant with Iron Ore Mines of Dalli Rajhara and Rowghat areas and will link remote areas of southern Chhattisgarh passing through dense forests.



Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60 thousand metric ton per annum at Korba, constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crores. Further, Prime Minister will also kickstart the distribution of 75 lakh cards to the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat.



PM in Gorakhpur



Prime Minister will visit the Gita Press in Gorakhpur and participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of the historic printing press. He will release the chitramaya Shiva Purana granth during the programme. The Prime Minister will also visit the Leela Chitra temple in the Gita Press.



Prime Minister will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur Railway station. The two trains are : Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur – Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express.



Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya and will improve connectivity to important cities in the state and also give a fillip to tourism. Jodhpur – Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity to famous places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road, Ahmedabad and will boost socio economic development in the region.



Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs. 498 crore and will provide world class passenger amenities.



PM in Varanasi



During the public programme in Varanasi, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12100 crore.



Prime Minister will dedicate Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction – Son Nagar railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. Built at a cost of more Rs 6760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and efficient movement of goods. Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation three railway lines whose electrification or doubling has been completed at a cost of more than 990 crore. These include Ghazipur city – Aunrihar rail line, Aunrihar- Jaunpur rail line and Bhatni- Aunrihar rail line. These projects have helped in achieving 100 percent electrification of railway lines in Uttar Pradesh.



Prime Minister will dedicate to nation the four-lane widening of Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, which has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 2750 crore, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster;



Among the multiple projects in Varanasi that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister are construction and renovation of 18 PWD roads; International Girls Hostel building constructed at BHU campus; Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET)- Vocational Training Centre at village Karsara; Residential buildings and amenities in Police station Sindhaura, PAC Bhullanpur, Fire station Pindra and Govt residential school Tarsada; Economic Offences Research Organization building; Sewer line from Mohan Katra to Konia Ghat and a modern septage management system in village Ramna; 30 double-sided backlit LED unipoles; a cow dung-based bio-gas plant at NDDB Milk plant Ramnagar; and a unique floating changing rooms jetty at Dashashwamedh ghat which will facilitate the bathing of devotees in river Ganga.



The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include construction of 3 two-lane rail over bridge (ROB) near Chaukhandi, Kadipur and Hardattapur railway stations; Construction of Vyasnagar – Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction rail flyover; and construction and renovation of 15 PWD roads. These projects will be developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 780 crore.



Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 192 rural drinking water schemes, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 550 crore, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It will provide pure drinking water to 7 lakh people in 192 villages.



Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats. The redevelopment ghats will have provision of public conveniences, waiting areas, wood storage, waste disposal and eco friendly cremation pyres.



Other projects whose foundation state will be laid include floating changing room jetties at six religiously significant bathing ghats on river Ganges in Varanasi on the lines of floating changing room jetties of Dashashwamedh Ghat and construction of students hostel at CIPET campus Karsara.



During the programme, Prime Minister will also distribute the loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman Bharat cards to the beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. This will kickstart the Grih Pravesh of 5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries, distribution of 1.25 lakh PMSVANidhi loans to eligible beneficiaries and distribution of 2.88 crore Ayushman cards.



PM in Warangal



Prime Minister Narendra will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects in Telangana worth around Rs. 6,100 crores.



Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 176 km long National Highway projects worth over Rs. 5,550 crores. The projects include 108 km long Mancherial – Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. The section will reduce distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km, thus reducing travel time and decongesting traffic on NH-44 and NH-65. He will also lay foundation stone for upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH-563 from existing two lane to a four-lane configuration. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ at Warangal.



Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet. To be developed at a cost of over Rs. 500 crores, the modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced Rolling Stock manufacturing capacity. It will be equipped with latest technology standards and facilities such as Robotic Painting of Wagons, State-of-the-art Machinery and Plant with modern material storage and handling. It will help in local employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas.



PM in Bikaner



Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs. 24,300 crore in Bikaner, aimed at enhancing the region’s infrastructure and welfare.



Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation six lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Economic Corridor. Spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, this section which runs from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district, is built at a cost of around Rs. 11,125 crore. This expressway will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities, and industrial corridors. The expressway will not only facilitate seamless transportation of goods but also enhance tourism and economic development along its route.



Giving a boost to the power sector in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around Rs. 10,950 Crore. The green energy corridor will integrate about 6 GW of renewable power and help in grid balancing of Renewable Power with Thermal Generation in Western Region and Hydro Generation in the Northern region, thereby strengthening transmission capacity between Northern Region and Western Region. Prime Minister will also dedicate Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line. To be developed by Power Grid at a cost of around Rs. 1,340 crores, Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line will help in evacuation of 8.1 GW of Solar Power in Rajasthan.



Prime Minister will dedicate a new 30-bedded Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner. The hospital will have a capacity upgradeable to 100 beds. This hospital will serve as a vital healthcare facility, catering to the medical needs of the local community and ensuring accessible and quality healthcare services.



Further, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station. To be developed at a cost of around Rs. 450 Crores, the redevelopment work will involve renovation of all platforms along with flooring and ceiling while ensuring preservation of the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station.



Foundation Stone for the Doubling of the 43 km long Churu – Ratangarh section will also be laid by the Prime Minister. Doubling of this rail line will enhance connectivity, facilitate easier transportation of gypsum, limestone, food grains and fertiliser products from Bikaner region to the rest of the country.



