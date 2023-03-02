Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy this morning in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi today. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest. The three-day Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy. It is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation. The theme of the 2023 Edition is “Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest.”

The Raisina Dialogue 2023 will witness the participation of representatives from over 100 countries including Ministers, Military Commanders, Captains of the Industry, Technology Leaders, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, and Experts from leading Think Tanks and Youth. This year’s edition assumes special significance coming against the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency.