Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate NIT Goa campus on Tuesday

NEW DELHI,3RD FEBRUARY: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the permanent campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Goa on Tuesday, 6th February. The inauguration is expected to be done virtually in the presence of Shri Sreedharan Pillai, Honourable Governor of Goa; Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa; Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education & Skill Development; Shri Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways & Tourism; Shri Francisco Sardinha, MP, South Goa; and Shri Yuri Alemao, Leader of Opposition and MLA from Cuncolim.

The project was envisioned by the former Chief Minister of Goa late Dr Manohar Parrikar who wanted to establish an institute of national importance in the state so that Goa would serve as destination for education as well.

NIT Goa started functioning at its transit campus within the premises of Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa, in 2010. With the assistance from the Ministry of Education, the institute gradually took full shape at Cuncolim, South Goa in 2023. For its permanent campus, the Government of Goa transferred land admeasuring 456767 Sqm (113 acres) in the village of Cuncolim in July 2017. The foundation stone for the campus was laid by Dr Manohar Parrikar, the then Chief Minister of Goa, in the presence of Shri Prakash Javadekar, the then Union Minister of Human Resource Development, on 15 December, 2018.

In May 2019, the planning for construction of NIT Goa campus was started with CPWD as Project Monitoring Committee and the first phase of the work in 46 acres of land was conceived. The construction of the campus has been done using RCC Precast 3S Technology. The campus has a total built-up area of 70750 sqm, with construction cost of Rs 390.83 crore and can accommodate 1,260 students.

The campus has various facilities such as a tutorial complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health centre, staff quarters, amenity centre, and sports ground among other utilities.

The campus has many environment-friendly features such as solar plant, sewage treatment plant, water saving fittings and fixtures in sanitaryware, efficient electric lightings, and solar powered street lights. Installation of solar panels and local plants in horticulture work conducive to weather conditions in the state have been incorporated during the construction. The buildings have also been designed to provide good natural ventilation and lighting to minimise the use of electricity.