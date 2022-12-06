Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate three National Ayush Institutes to the nation on 11 December 2022

New Delhi : Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal today announced that three National Ayush Institutes – All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 11th December 2022. These satellite institutes will further strengthen the research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for larger community.

While addressing the media Shri Sarbananda Sonowal also gave details of 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC), which will showcase the scientificity, efficacy, strength of Ayush System of Medicines at Global level in Panjim, Goa. Minister of State of Ayush Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai along with Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and other officials of Ministry of Ayush were present on this occasion. Prime Minister will also attend the valedictory function of WAC on 11 December in Goa.

On this occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, Establishment of these institutes is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of expansion of infrastructure and human resources, promotion of research in the traditional medical systems. Through these institute Government of India will be further strengthen its capabilities to provide affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country.

Establishment of these three National Ayush institutes in Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani will create 400 additional seats for 400 students, who want to pursue UG, PG and Doctoral courses and also add 550 additional beds in these three streams.

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa will work to provide the highest quality facilities for UG, PG and post-doctoral streams in the aspects of education, research and patient care services through Ayurveda system of medicine. It will be developed into a wellness hub of Ayurveda promoting Medical Value Travel (MVT) and will function as a model centre for international and national collaboration for academic & research purposes.

The National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi is first of its kind to be established in Northern India for developing the Homoeopathic system of medicine and to provide health care facilities. It will work in mainstreaming and integrate Ayush healthcare services with modern medicines and encourage R&D and innovation and to develop National Institutes of repute.

National institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh will be a satellite Centre of the existing National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bangalore. It will first such institute in Northern India and cater to the patients around Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states of India as well as foreign nationals under MVT.

Ministry of Ayush is collaborating to organize 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) at Panjim, Goa and will showcase the scientificity, efficacy, and strength of Ayush System of Medicines at Global level. To this end various activities are being planned and Ayush fraternity is also participating in different discussions, presentations etc.