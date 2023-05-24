Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare open the third edition of Khelo India University Games on 25th May

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will declare open Khelo India University Games 2022 on 25th May at 7 PM via video conferencing.



Prime Minister has laid enormous focus on developing a culture of sports in the country and encouraging youth to take up sports. Various schemes have been launched by the government to support budding sportsmen and efforts have been put in to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country. The organisation of Khelo India University Games is another step in this direction.



This year, the third edition of Khelo India University Games will be held from 25th May to 3rd June in Uttar Pradesh. These competitions will be organised in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Games will witness participation of over 4750 athletes from more than 200 Universities, who will be competing in 21 sports. The closing ceremony of the Games will be held in Varanasi on 3rd June.



The mascot of the Games is named Jitu, which represents Swamp Deer (Barasingha) – the state animal of Uttar Pradesh.