Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Webinar On Positive Impact Of Union Budget 2022 On Water & Sanitation Under ‘Har Ghar Jal’

New Delhi: As part of achieving Atma Nirbhar Bharat by providing 55 lpcd clean tap water through tap in every rural household, a webinar will be organized tomorrow, on implementation of Budget 2022 focusing on water and sanitation. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will address the virtual webinar on 23rd February 2022 at 10.00 am. Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu along with key stakeholders from WASH, UN agency and technical experts from the domain, will be speaking on the occasion. This series of webinar is a part of the new practice of discussion and dialogue with various stakeholders associated under the programme.

At 11.00 am, breakout sessions will be held in which eminent people from the sector, private sector representatives and grassroot stakeholders will share their views on budget and impact created by providing safe drinking water in rural homes.

Apart from the experts, people from Key Resource Centres (KRCs), which are empanelled by the Mission to train the various stakeholders will provide their suggestions on improving implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. They will also talk about their field experience, training imparted at different levels to senior official, mid-level programme implementers and ground level workforce.

The States have engaged civil society organizations as Implementing Support Agencies to handhold the Panchayats in community engagement, organize transect walk, form Pani Samiti and develop Village Action Plan. Members of ISA will be sharing their work carried out at the field during the webinar.

Following the example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, 100 districts, 1,144 blocks, 66,647 gram panchayats and 1,37,642 villages have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’. In a short span of 30 months over 9 Crore rural households in the country have been provided with tap water connection. Three States – Goa, Telangana and Haryana and three UTs – A&N Islands, D&N Haveli & Daman & Diu and Puducherry have provided 100% tap water coverage to its people. Other States are fast moving and are close to achieving the cent percent coverage shortly. Of these Punjab stands at 99%, Himachal Pradesh at 93%, Gujarat at 92% and Bihar at 90% are set to become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in this year.