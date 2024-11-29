Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a programme organised by Odisha BJP in Bhubaneswar today. “Since assuming office in June this year, the BJP Government in Odisha has been at the forefront of boosting the state’s growth trajectory. The state government is taking many measures to improve the lives of the poor and marginalised communities,” tweets the PM.

PM Modi will come to Odisha today on a three-day visit. He is scheduled to attend the DG-IGP conference in Bhubaneswar from Nov 29 to Dec 1.