Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Bill Gates for his appreciation of Mann ki Baat

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has thanked Bill Gates for his words of appreciation for Mann ki Baat.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“I thank my friend @BillGates for his words of appreciation. #MannKiBaat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr. Gates is also passionate about. The strong resonance with SDGs is highlighted well in the study by @BMGFIndia.”



