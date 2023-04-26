Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Australian Prime Minister for hosting the next Quad Summit in Sydney

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi thanked the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese for hosting the next Quad Summit in Sydney, Australia.



Responding to the tweet of Australian PM, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“Thank you @AlboMP for hosting the next Quad Summit in Sydney which will bolster our efforts to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.



I look forward to my visit and discussions on strengthening Quad collaboration across domains to advance our positive agenda.”



