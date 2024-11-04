Prime Minister Narendra Modi Strongly Condemns Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, along with reported attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats. Emphasizing India’s steadfast resolve, he called for justice and the upholding of the rule of law by the Canadian government.

In his statement posted on X, Prime Minister Modi said:

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.”