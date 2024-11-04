Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. In a social media post, the Prime Minister expressed that cowardly attempts to intimidate the country’s diplomats are equally appalling. He asserted that such acts of violence will never weaken the country’s resolve. Mr Modi called on the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. This is the Prime Minister’s first statement since the controversy related to Canada began.